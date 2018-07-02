Salamanca stays in government good graces

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed Berkeley Energia has welcomed support from the government of Castilla y Leon, after a decision was taken last week to reject a resolution by the opposition to halt the €250-million investment in the Salamanca uranium mine.

“There is a huge amount of support for the Salamanca mine, which is located in a region experiencing some of the highest levels of youth unemployment in the European Union,” said Berkeley MD and CEO Paul Atherley.

“Development of the mine will stimulate the return of services such as schools, petrol stations and transport to the local villages and will help bring back some of the 25 000 mainly young people who left the area last year to look for employment.”

Atherley said that the company recognised that aspects of the project would generate opposition, and that the company had a responsibility to accommodate genuine concerns raised, to ensure that the investment met the very highest environmental and community standards.

Berkeley is spending €82.3-million on building the Salamanca mine, which will produce 4.4-million pounds a year over ten years – placing the company among the top-ten global uranium producers.