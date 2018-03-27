Russia’s Chelyabinsk reports higher output

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Russian zinc and zinc alloys producer Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (CZP) has increased its production by 4.7% in the year ended December.

Saleable SHG zinc and zinc-based alloys production amounted to 183 002 t of in 2017, compared with 174 803 t in 2016, the LSE-listed company reported on Tuesday.

CZP’s affiliated company, Nova Zinc, the operator of Akzhal zinc and lead ore mine in Kazakhstan, produced 36 530 t of zinc in zinc concentrate in 2017, compared with 36 718 t in 2016.

Lead in lead concentrate production amounted to 4 281 t, compared with 5 677 t in 2016.

CZP’s subsidiary, UK-based zinc die-casting alloy supplier the Brock Metal Company sold 41 461 t of zinc alloys in 2017, an increase by 12.3% on 2016’s 36 905 t.