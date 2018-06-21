Russian Jan-March gold output at 51.6 t

MOSCOW – Russia produced 51.6 t of gold in the first three months of 2018, up from 50.9 t in the same period in 2017, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Production for the period included 39.78 t of mined gold compared with 38.93 t a year ago, the Ministry said.

Silver production totalled 250.77 t in January-March, up from 222.97 t in the same period of 2017.



