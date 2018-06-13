http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.69 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 13.36 Change: -0.03
Au 1294.33 $/oz Change: -3.52
Pt 894.50 $/oz Change: -11.72
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Russian federal agencies give go-ahead for second Eurasia Mining project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Russian federal agencies give go-ahead for second Eurasia Mining project

13th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed platinum group metals (PGM) and gold miner Eurasia Mining has received approval from the Russian Federal Securities Board and the Ministry of Defence for  its Monchetundra project, in the Kola Peninsula.

The mine permit application for the two-million-ounce PGM Monchetundra project will now progress to Ministerial level, where is it reviewed by the Ministry of Economic Development and Ministry of Natural Resources, before going to the office of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for final approval.

Advertisement

The application process remains on track for a successful grant by late summer, Eurasia reported on Wednesday.

The Monchetundra project contains reserves and resources of two-million ounces PGM with a palladium:platinum ratio of 2:1 and an in-site value of about $2-billion.

Advertisement

Eurasia CEO Christian Schaffalitzky said the company is working on the technical aspects of the project’s resource and metallurgy, including ore scheduling exercises.

“Discussions are ongoing with a wide range of potential stakeholders regarding the projects route to commercial development, including continuing discussions on offtake agreements, refinery contracts, and discussion with our engineering, procurement, construction and finance partner Sinosteel.”

“The Monchetundra project is very much a focus of the company's business, alongside the now full scale production of PGM at our West Kytlim mine, also in Russia, which is the second-largest alluvial openpit PGM mine globally,” he stated.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.688 1.373s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close