Russian 2017 gold output at 306.9 t – Finance Ministry

MOSCOW – Russia produced 306.9 t of gold in 2017, up from 288.5 tin 2016, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
Production for the period included 253.9 t of mined gold compared with 237.8 tin 2016, the Ministry said in a report.
Silver production totalled 1 044.3 t in the January to December period, down from 1 088.9 tin 2016, the Ministry said.
Edited by: Reuters
