http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.06 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.34 Change: 0.02
Au 1326.88 $/oz Change: -4.92
Pt 920.50 $/oz Change: -3.20
 
Home / Latest News← Back
New York|Norilsk Nickel|Platinum|United Co.|United Co. Rusal|United States|Car Demand|Metal|Metal Look|Precious Metal|Steel|Donald Trump|Suki Cooper
|Platinum|||Steel|
new-york|norilsk-nickel|platinum|united-co-company|united-co-rusal-company|united-states|car-demand|metal|metal-look|precious-metal|steel|donald-trump-person|suki-cooper
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Russia sanctions spook palladium investors as supply fears mount

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Russia sanctions spook palladium investors as supply fears mount

23rd April 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – Hedge funds just made an abrupt about face in the palladium market as US sanctions against Russian titans spark concerns that the world’s largest producer of the metal will get caught in the cross hairs.

After the US slapped penalties on United Co. Rusal, American officials have sent conflicting signals about whether fresh sanctions will be imposed on other companies owned by oligarchs, such as Norilsk Nickel. The miner controls about 40% of the world’s palladium market. The turmoil sent prices for the metal to a seven-week high, and money managers increased their wagers on a rally by the most since June.

Advertisement

“This is very much driven by the uncertainty of Norilsk Nickel supply in the world,” said Suki Cooper, a precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. “There’s not an acute shortage in palladium at the moment, but there are real concerns that we might face that.”

Palladium had fallen about 16% this year through April 6, when the US first announced the sanctions against Russian individuals and companies. The decline came amid concerns that 2017’s 55% surge has sent prices too far too fast. Since the sanctions, prices have rebounded about 14%.

Advertisement

DEFICIT FORECAST
Any disruptions to Russian shipments would be meaningful for a commodity that’s already in a tight supply situation. Consumption outstripped production by about 110.6 metric tons in 2017, and the market will see a large deficit this year, according to refiner Johnson Matthey. About 80% of palladium demand comes from use in catalytic converters.

Money managers increased their palladium net-long position, or the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, by 19% to 8 787 futures and options in the week ended April 17, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data published Friday. That was the biggest gain since June.

Total short holdings tumbled 38%, the most since November 2016.

Before the sanctions, investors had been turning sour on palladium after the precious metal delivered the best return among major raw materials last year. The metal also got caught up last month in worries that US President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum would stifle car demand.

Longer-term prospects for the metal look bright, according to researcher CPM Group. The firm expects prices for palladium and sister metals platinum and rhodium to “rise very sharply” over the next 10 years amid limited supply and robust automobile demand, CPM said in an emailed note on Friday.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.43 1.231s - 603pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close