Roxgold bags permitting approval Bagassi South

3rd January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed Roxgold has received the green light to construct the Bagassi South project, in Burkina Faso.

The project is located on the Yaramoko concession, in the Houndé greenstone region of the country, and is set to add 40 000 oz/y to the company’s production profile over a 4.2-year mine life.

The approval marks a significant milestone in the permitting process and solidifies the development timeline of the Bagassi South project.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the permitting approval for the $29.6-million project.

“The approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for Bagassi South allows us to confirm our development decision and begin mine development and construction for our first growth project on the Yaramoko concession,” stated president and CEO John Dorward.

Roxgold will now mobilise to advance the development of the Bagassi South project with underground mine development and construction activities starting shortly.

With the approval of the ESIA, Roxgold has filed an application for an extension of its exploitation (mining) permit to include the Bagassi South deposits, which marks the final step in the permitting process.

It expects a decision regarding the extension from the Burkina Faso government in the second quarter.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

