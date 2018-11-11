http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1208.29 $/oz Change: -12.54
Pt 855.00 $/oz Change: -6.84
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada starts drilling Fort à la Corne kimberlites

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada starts drilling Fort à la Corne kimberlites

11th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has started drilling the Fort à la Corne kimberlites, in Saskatchewan, as it reinvestigates these kimberlites that Star Diamond and other companies have previously explored.

The Fort à la Corne kimberlites are outside the Star and Iron South kimberlites, which are the subject of an option agreement between RTEC and Canadian junior Star Diamonds.

Advertisement

RTEC’s HQ core drilling programme consists of 11 holes and some 3 300 m of drilling on five kimberlites. The programme is the first phase of drilling of the brownfields exploration programme to investigate and prioritise the Fort à la Corne kimberlites.

The core drilling programme is being conducted by George Downing Estate Drilling of Grenville, Quebec, using two drill rigs.

Advertisement

RTEC geologists are responsible for the supervision of the drilling programme and Star Diamond and RTEC geologists will conduct subsequent detailed core logging.

"While RTEC's work under the option agreement between Star Diamond and RTEC involves the bulk sampling of the Star and Orion South kimberlites, this additional brownfields exploration programme by RTEC aims to investigate and prioritise the corporation's other kimberlite bodies in the Fort à la Corne diamond district. Star Diamond and other companies had previously completed extensive exploration on these Fort à la Corne kimberlites, including geophysical surveys, pattern core drilling, large diameter drilling and micro- and macrodiamond analyses, which resulted in the documentation of geological models for a number of these bodies. RTEC is using current exploration methods, in addition to in-house exploration methods to reinvestigate the other Fort à la Corne kimberlites to assess and prioritise them for future exploration and evaluation work,” says Star Diamonds senior VP for exploration and development George Read.

In October, Star Diamonds received environmental approval from the Saskatchewan government for the Star-Orion South project, which is estimated to contain 66-million carats that the company intends to recover in a surface mine over a 38-year project life.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.176 0.833s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close