Rio says workers return at South Africa's Richards Bay Minerals

JOHANNESBURG – Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa said workers are reporting for duty after violence and protests that started more than a week ago shut the operations.

“Following a significant improvement in the security situation, employees are returning to work today and we will safely ramp up operations over the next few days,” the company said in an emailed response to questions.

The Rio unit suspended operations after employees of a contractor company blocked access to the site. A security officer was also killed amid violence and an illegal strike, KwaZulu Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said Sunday in a statement.

Richards Bay Minerals makes up half of the mining sector by value of output in the province of KwaZulu Natal, according to Rio.