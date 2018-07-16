http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1244.38 $/oz Change: 2.82
Pt 830.50 $/oz Change: -1.93
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio says workers return at South Africa's Richards Bay Minerals

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio says workers return at South Africa's Richards Bay Minerals

16th July 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – Rio Tinto’s Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa said workers are reporting for duty after violence and protests that started more than a week ago shut the operations.

“Following a significant improvement in the security situation, employees are returning to work today and we will safely ramp up operations over the next few days,” the company said in an emailed response to questions.

Advertisement

The Rio unit suspended operations after employees of a contractor company blocked access to the site. A security officer was also killed amid violence and an illegal strike, KwaZulu Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said Sunday in a statement.

Richards Bay Minerals makes up half of the mining sector by value of output in the province of KwaZulu Natal, according to Rio.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.205 0.859s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close