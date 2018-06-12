Rio appoints replacement for Lynch

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major Rio Tinto has appointed Jakob Stausholm as CFO, succeeding Chris Lynch who will stand down from the board on September 3, and who will retire from Rio on September 30.

Stausholm recently stepped down as group CFO of AP Moller-Maersk, and will join Rio as an executive director on September 3, taking over as CFO on the same day.

Stausholm has over 20 years' experience in senior finance roles in Europe, Latin America and Asia. He was previously the chief financial, strategy and transformation officer for the transport and logistics division of AP Moeller-Maersk, from December 2016 until March 2018, having joined the group in 2012.



