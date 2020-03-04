https://www.miningweekly.com
Resources Watch

5th March 2020

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Implats evaluating 200 MW solar power plant in Zimbabwe

Hydrogen fuel cell technology moving at very fast pace

And, Impala Rustenburg’s stunning improvement saves 12 500 jobs

 

Zimbabwe platinum group metals mining company Zimplats is in the midst of a feasibility study to evaluate the construction of a 200 MW solar power plant.

Implats CEO Nico Muller:

 

Fuel cell technology is moving at a very fast pace, Implats group executive: refining and marketing Sifiso Sibiya has said.

 

Implats group executive: refining and marketing Sifiso Sibiya:

 

Platinum group metals mining and marketing company Implats has upped its game at Impala Rustenburg to such a stunning extent that the 12 500 jobs that were earmarked for loss through shaft closure have all been preserved.

 

Impala Platinum CE Mark Munroe:

 

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

