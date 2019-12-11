Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Menar’s R7bn coal project pipeline adds 5 600 jobs

Menar’s planned R7-billion investments in coal projects between now and 2022 will create 5 600 jobs, and this will contribute to the needs of a range of job-short areas and also help to ensure that Eskom has options to buy the right coal at the right price.

Menar MD Vuslat Bayoğlu:

Manganese marketing approach needs reviewing

South Africa is not getting what it should out of its world-leading manganese endowment.

Menar MD Vuslat Bayoğlu:

Menar restates national-interest coal offer to Eskom

Menar has reiterated its national-interest-serving coal offer to troubled State-owned power utility Eskom, which warned that its record R20-billion loss of 2018/19 would be repeated in 2019/20.

Menar MD Vuslat Bayoğlu:

