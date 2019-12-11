Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.
This week:
Menar’s R7bn coal project pipeline adds 5 600 jobs
Menar’s planned R7-billion investments in coal projects between now and 2022 will create 5 600 jobs, and this will contribute to the needs of a range of job-short areas and also help to ensure that Eskom has options to buy the right coal at the right price.
Manganese marketing approach needs reviewing
South Africa is not getting what it should out of its world-leading manganese endowment.
Menar restates national-interest coal offer to Eskom
Menar has reiterated its national-interest-serving coal offer to troubled State-owned power utility Eskom, which warned that its record R20-billion loss of 2018/19 would be repeated in 2019/20.
