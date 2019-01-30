http://www.miningweekly.com
31st January 2019

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Kropz anticipates first phosphate ore from long-awaited Elandsfontein by year-end

And, the World Bank says Eskom debt restructuring should be coupled to power market reform

Phosphate producer Kropz is finalising the design of processing plant upgrades at its 74%-owned Elandsfontein project with first ore to be produced by the end of the year.

Kropz CEO Ian Harebottle:

 

A World Bank country director believes the South African government is moving in the “right direction” by pursuing discussions on possible debt relief for Eskom.

World Bank country director Paul Noumba Um:

 

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter.

