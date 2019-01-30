Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

Kropz anticipates first phosphate ore from long-awaited Elandsfontein by year-end

And, the World Bank says Eskom debt restructuring should be coupled to power market reform

Phosphate producer Kropz is finalising the design of processing plant upgrades at its 74%-owned Elandsfontein project with first ore to be produced by the end of the year.

A World Bank country director believes the South African government is moving in the “right direction” by pursuing discussions on possible debt relief for Eskom.

