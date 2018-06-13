Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

One-size-fits-all legislation ill-conceived

And, government creating junior miners’ fund

Junior Indaba Chairperson Bernard Swanepoel says to have a one-size-fits-all mining legislation is ill-conceived.

Junior Indaba chairperson Bernard Swanepoel:

Government is partnering with the IDC to establish a junior miners’ fund that will provide exploration investment capital to black-owned emerging miners

Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Godfrey Oliphant:

