http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1304.96 $/oz Change: 11.10
Pt 907.00 $/oz Change: 12.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Exploration|IDC|Indaba|Junior Indaba|Mining|Resources|Mining|Bernard Swanepoel|Godfrey Oliphant
Exploration|Indaba|Mining|Resources||
exploration|idc|indaba|junior-indaba|mining|resources|mining-industry-term|bernard-swanepoel|godfrey-oliphant
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resources Watch

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resources Watch

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos     Watch on YouTube

Resources Watch

13th June 2018

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Advertisement
  • One-size-fits-all legislation ill-conceived
  • And, government creating junior miners’ fund

Junior Indaba Chairperson Bernard Swanepoel says to have a one-size-fits-all mining legislation is ill-conceived.

Junior Indaba chairperson Bernard Swanepoel:

Advertisement

Government is partnering with the IDC to establish a junior miners’ fund that will provide exploration investment capital to black-owned emerging miners

Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Godfrey Oliphant:

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.165 0.763s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close