Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.
This week:
- One-size-fits-all legislation ill-conceived
- And, government creating junior miners’ fund
Junior Indaba Chairperson Bernard Swanepoel says to have a one-size-fits-all mining legislation is ill-conceived.
Junior Indaba chairperson Bernard Swanepoel:
Government is partnering with the IDC to establish a junior miners’ fund that will provide exploration investment capital to black-owned emerging miners
Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Godfrey Oliphant:
For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com and register for our free daily newsletter
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here