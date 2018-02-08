Welcome to Creamer Media’s Resources Watch, a weekly video round-up of the events and people making and shaping the news in the mining industry.

This week:

Wind of change sees DMR grant prospecting licences to De Beers

And, AMSA weighs asset disposals as losses mount, debt rises and rand strengthens

After a two-year procrastination, the Department of Mineral Resources has approved 16 prospecting licence applications submitted by De Beers Consolidated Mines.

De Beers Consolidated Mines CEO Phillip Barton

ArcelorMittal South Africa is considering various asset disposals as part of a plan to strengthen its balance sheet, which remains under pressure as a result of a protracted period of lossmaking, which has endured since 2010.

AMSA CEO Kobus Verster:

For mining news as it breaks, stay logged onto Mining Weekly.com