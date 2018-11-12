http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1202.67 $/oz Change: -18.16
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -15.34
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resgen to accelerate discussions with alternative funder

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resgen to accelerate discussions with alternative funder

12th November 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX- and JSE-listed Resource Generation (Resgen) has agreed to accelerate discussions with the facilitator of alternative funding being sourced from a third party as a substitute or as a complementary participant in its lender syndicate.

This is owing to a short delay having arisen in scheduling the Credit Committee meeting surrounding the funding status of Resgen’s Boikarabelo coal mine, in South Africa, Resgen said in a statement issued on Monday.

Advertisement

Once approval has been received from the lender’s deal team Credit Committee, the lender’s proposal will be tabled for the November board meeting for approval.

Earlier this year, in the quarterly activities report for the September quarter, Resgen advised that it had received an indication from the lender’s deal team that one of the lenders in the lending syndicate was still progressing credit approvals and that their Credit Committee submission would occur during the week of October 29.

Advertisement

It was further indicated that should the approval be secured, the proposal would then be tabled for their board approval at the November meeting.

Subsequent discussions with the lender’s deal team have confirmed that this lender remains committed to the project from a technical, commercial and strategic perspective.

The Resgen board is seeking a clear acknowledgement of the lenders’ timeline to achieve Credit Committee and subsequent board approval, including the commitment to finalise all approval considerations before the Christmas break in South Africa.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.19 0.852s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close