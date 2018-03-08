http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.66 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.01
Au 1322.05 $/oz Change: -3.91
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: 2.49
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Johannesburg|Coal|Mine Development
|Coal|Mine Development
johannesburg|coal|mine-development
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Resgen making slower-than-expected progress in securing Boikarabelo funding

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Resgen making slower-than-expected progress in securing Boikarabelo funding

8th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed Resource Generation (Resgen) on Thursday said it continued to make progress on its funding plans for the Boikarabelo coal mine, in the Waterberg, but conceded that this was taking longer than anticipated.

“In particular, numerous hurdles have been cleared with the various proposed lenders’ internal credit approval processes and the proposed lenders have now notified the company of specific dates on which they expect to have received their respective full credit committee and board approvals for the funding package,” the coal miner said in a statement.

Advertisement

The last of these was scheduled to be received by the company during the first week in April.

The Resgen board is currently scheduled to meet on April 11 to consider a recommendation regarding the lenders’ credit approved term sheets.

Advertisement

As a further positive sign in progressing the mine development funding proposal, some of the proposed lenders have requested that the company enter into bilateral loan agreements before March 31.

These agreements would remain conditional upon various conditions precedent being satisfied, including final shareholder approval to be sought at an extraordinary general meeting.

Based on the timing notified by the proposed lenders, the company is now targeting an extraordinary general meeting towards the end of June.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.346 2.246s - 595pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close