Renewables enthusiasm curbed as IPP signing is interdicted

The excitement associated with Energy Minister Jeff Radebe’s move to end two years of confidence-sapping uncertainty in South Africa’s independent power producer (IPP) market, turned to frustration on Tuesday when the signing of agreements for 27 renewable-energy projects was interdicted.

The interdict was secured late on March 12 after an unlikely partnership of National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Transform RSA approached the courts to prevent power utility Eskom from concluding power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the IPPs on March 13.

Hitherto, Numsa and Transform RSA had been on opposing ends of the political spectrum, with Numsa participating in calls for the removal of President Jacob Zuma and Transform RSA supporting the former President.

Numsa argued that the signing of the PPAs would be “detrimental for the working class of Mpumalanga and the country as a whole”.

“The signing of the [agreements with] IPPs means that Eskom will require less coal-fired electricity," the union said in a statement. “This is likely to lead to the closure of the coal fired power plants and the impact will be that at least 30 thousand working class families will suffer because of job losses.”

The matter would be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on March 27.

The interdict was the latest in a series of delays that have afflicted the 27 projects, which have a combined investment value of R56-billion.

The solar photovoltaic, onshore wind and concentrated solar power projects were initially procured in 2015 under bid windows 3.5 and 4 of South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPPP). However, in early 2016, Eskom indicated that it was not willing to sign further PPAs for renewables projects, owing to its return to a surplus generation position.

In moving to unblock the projects, Radebe acknowledged that the delay in signing the PPAs had been damaging, but said he would not focus on the past, but rather on pursuing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “action oriented” mandate for reigniting economic growth.

IPP Office head Karen Breytenbach stressed that projects procured from IPPs were treated as a cost “pass through” for Eskom, which meant that the utility’s balance sheet was in no way affected by the PPAs. However, the projects would only enter into commercial operation in 2020, which implied that there would also be no immediate impact on the Eskom tariff.

The projects will add 2 305 MW to the grid and are expected to reach financial close before the end of July. The projects are also expected to create 61 000 jobs, mostly during the construction phase.

The 20-year PPAs for the wind projects would have associated tariffs ranging from 56c/kWh to 76c/kWh, while the solar photovoltaic tariffs range from 77c/kWh to 87c/kWh. The tariff for the concentrated solar power project selected during Bid Window 3.5 was not immediately disclosed.

Radebe also announced that government would be proceeding with two coal baseload IPP projects, which had also stalled, and would also move to conclude agreements for another 19 renewables projects bid in 2015 as part of the ironically named ‘expedited bid window’ of the REIPPPP. Together, these projects would attract further investments of more than R103-billion.

In addition, the IPP Office had been mandated to finalise all outstanding requirements for the signing of agreements for 20 small-scale renewable-energy projects, which ranged between 1 MW and 5 MW in capacity.

Radebe would also lead a delegation to meet with South Africa’s gas-rich neighbours in a bid to facilitate the development of a gas market. “I have tasked the IPP Office to take a lead in facilitating these initiatives as a matter of urgency to ensure that South Africa speaks with one voice and prevents confusion in the market and the region.”

The Minister said the IPP announcement was part of a 100-day action plan, during which he would also address other pressing energy matters, including South Africa’s position on nuclear and the updated Integrated Resources Plan (IRP).

Radebe said government’s decision to proceed, following a long period of uncertainty, showed government’s commitment to building a “solid partnership with the private sector as we pursue our energy transition objectives in the future”.

Mixed Reaction

Reaction to the dramatic halting of the projects was mixed; highlighting ongoing division in South Africans over the approach South Africa should take to its future electricity mix.

Some stakeholders – including those sceptical of the performance of renewable energy, as well as those opposed to an increased role for the private sector in energy generation – applauded Numsa and Transform RSA.

However, Numsa stressed that its opposition should not be equated to hostility to renewable energy as a technology. Instead, the union was calling for a “just transition”, during which jobs were protected. Nevertheless, the union also described the IPP contracts as evidence of ongoing corruption and “crony capitalism”, which it said it would continue to oppose.

The reaction from renewable-energy proponents, on the other hand, was of deep frustration.

South African Renewable Energy Council (SAREC) chairperson Terence Govender described the move as “unfortunate” and “counterproductive”.

He noted that the investments would not only create jobs, but would also support small business development and localisation. Govender also warned that opposition to the role of the private sector in electricity generation could have negative knock-on consequences for public-private partnerships in other infrastructure sectors.

However, SAREC did not view the development as raising new policy uncertainty, owing to the fact that government and Radebe had come out strongly in support of IPPs and building a partnership with the private sector in addressing the country’s energy transition.