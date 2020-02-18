Red River sets sights on Liontown

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior base and precious metals producer Red River Resources has announced plans to develop the Liontown deposit as its next mining operation at the Thalanga gold project, in Queensland.

An updated mineral resource for the Liontown project is due in March this year, with the miner telling shareholders on Tuesday that high-grade gold-rich polymetallic results had been received from the New Queen Lens.

“Given the results from Liontown, in particular New Queen Lense in 2019 drilling, there is a strong rationale for fast-tracking Liontown’s development as our next priority. We are finalising a mineral resource update and mine planning for the deposit,” said Red River MD Mel Palancian.

“Prioritising the development of Liontown will allow us to increase production of gold and copper at Thalanga while we continue restart studies for the Hillgrove gold project, in New South Wales.

“We previously planned to develop Waterloo as the third deposit at Thalanga, but the discovery of the Liontown East deposit and New Queen drilling results show that Liontown is a much larger mineralised system and is still open along strike and depth.”

Red River has a pre-existing mining lease at Liontown, which could allow for early work to start.