RBPlat CFO resigns

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Martin Prinsloo has resigned as CFO and executive director of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), effective August 10.

He has been with the company for nine years and is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“Prinsloo has been responsible for the achievement of a number of key milestones in the life of the group and I commend him for his professionalism, his loyalty and his passionate commitment towards RBPlat and all of its stakeholders,” CEO Steve Phiri said in a statement on Thursday.

RBPlat has started the process to recruit a suitable successor.