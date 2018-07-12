RBPlat appoints new CFO

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has appointed Hanré Rossouw CFO and executive director, with effect from October 1.

He will succeed Martin Prinsloo, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Rossouw graduated from Oxford University with an MBA. He also holds a BEng degree in Chemical Engineering and a BComm (Hons) degree in Economics.

He is a portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management, covering precious metals and South African resources equities.

Prior to that, he was CFO of Xstrata Alloys, overseeing Xstrata’s chrome and platinum interests in South Africa.