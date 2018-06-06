http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: -0.15
R/$ = 12.83 Change: -0.06
Au 1295.24 $/oz Change: 3.51
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 6.98
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ramelius adds ounces at Edna May

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ramelius adds ounces at Edna May

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

6th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior gold miner Ramelius Resources has reported a 12% increase in the mineral resource at its Edna May operation, in Western Australia.

The project is now estimated to host a mineral resource of some 794 000 oz, including a high-grade resource of 77 000 oz, grading 6.7 g/t gold.

Advertisement

Ramelius on Wednesday also reported an 88% increase in the Greenfinch ore reserve, which now stood at 62 000 oz. The Greenfinch deposit is a strike extension of the Edna May deposit, and lies immediately west of the Edna May Stage 2 openpit currently being mined.

Regulatory approvals for mining the Greenfinch deposit are currently being progressed, along with evaluations of the next phase of openpit or underground mining options for the Edna May deposit.

Advertisement

Ramelius in October last year took ownership of the Edna May operation following a deal with gold miner Evolution Mining. The transaction included A$40-million in cash up-front and up to A$50-million of contingent payments comprising royalties and cash or Ramelius shares.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.366 0.966s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close