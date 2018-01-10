http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1318.46 $/oz Change: 80.62
Pt 974.50 $/oz Change: 97.00
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Burundi|Capital Equipment|Equipment|Rare-earth Element Mining Projects|Drilling|Martin Eales
|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Equipment||Drilling|
johannesburg|mining|project|projects|burundi|capital-equipment|equipment|rare-earth-element-mining-projects-industry-term|drilling|martin-eales
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rainbow starts drilling programme at Burundi project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rainbow starts drilling programme at Burundi project

10th January 2018

By: Dylan Slater
Creamer Media Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE-listed Rainbow Rare Earths has commenced a drilling programme at its Gakara project, in Burundi, which is aimed at supporting the mine plan for the currently productive areas of the licence and exploring the significant geological anomalies that were identified last year.

The Gakara project is one of the highest-grade rare-earth element mining projects globally, with an estimated grade of between 47% and 67% total rare earth oxide.

Advertisement

Drilling contractors are currently conducting drilling on the first phase of the programme, with drilling to continue throughout the first quarter of the year.

The drilling programme is focused on improving the understanding of current production area at the Gasagwe site, as well as exploring the geophysical anomalies identified by the airborne survey completed in November 2017.

Advertisement

The programme will also focus on the Kiyenzi site, where a large sill-like oval structure potentially 22-m-thick and lying on a land size of 80 m by 100 m, was discovered by a ground gravity survey earlier last year.
 
Should these drill results prove positive, a second phase of drilling will take place during the second and third quarters of this year, with the aim of producing a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource statement.

In terms of production, Rainbow reports that a further two shipments have been conducted following the announcement of the first shipment of concentrate in December.

The miner also stated that production ramp-up has been proceeding according to plan, with the target of hitting a run rate of 5 000 t/y by the end of the year.

In addition, work has begun to procure the capital equipment needed to increase production more rapidly, following the successful fundraising concluded in December.

Rainbow CEO Martin Eales said 2017 was a “year of delivery” for Rainbow, in which the miner met all its targets on budget and on schedule. He added that 2018 is set to be a year of growth with commercial production and sales now under way.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.254 1.167s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close