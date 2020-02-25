https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1646.63 $/oz Change: -35.64
Pt 967.44 $/oz Change: -7.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rainbow gets $1m loan

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rainbow gets $1m loan

25th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Rare earth mining company Rainbow Rare Earths has entered into a funding agreement with one of its largest shareholders Pipestone Capital, for an unsecured $1-million loan to support the company's development and operations.

The funding is intended to finance ongoing exploration, operations, working capital and other general requirements.

Advertisement

Pipestone is an affiliate of Rainbow CEO George Bennett.

Rainbow on Tuesday said the facility underlined the confidence placed in the Gakara project by Bennett, who already holds an interest in 8.6% of Rainbow's issued share capital.

Advertisement

"Since his appointment in August 2019, George has set out a revised strategy for the company based around turning Gakara into a major strategic source of rare earths, with the aim of producing at least 20 000 t/y of concentrate," it added.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.238 0.967s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close