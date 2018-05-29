Rail maintenance hampers New Hope sales

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Despite an increase in production during the three months to April, coal miner New Hope Corporation on Tuesday reported a fall in coal sales, owing to rail outages.

New Hope produced 2 102 t of coal during the quarter ended April, compared with the 2 019 t produced in the previous corresponding period, while total tonnes of coal sold was down to 1 901 t, compared to the 2 172 t sold in the previous corresponding period.

The miner told shareholders that scheduled rail maintenance and rail outages in Queensland associated with the Commonwealth Games had a negative impact on coal production and sales from the company’s Queensland operations.



