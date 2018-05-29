http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1303.60 $/oz Change: 6.45
Pt 905.50 $/oz Change: 0.58
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Perth|Coal|New Hope Corporation|rail|Coal Miner|Maintenance|Operations|Queensland|The Commonwealth Games
|Coal|rail|Maintenance|Operations||
perth|coal|new-hope-corporation|rail|coal-miner|maintenance|operations|queensland|the-commonwealth-games
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rail maintenance hampers New Hope sales

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rail maintenance hampers New Hope sales

29th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Despite an increase in production during the three months to April, coal miner New Hope Corporation on Tuesday reported a fall in coal sales, owing to rail outages.

New Hope produced 2 102 t of coal during the quarter ended April, compared with the 2 019 t produced in the previous corresponding period, while total tonnes of coal sold was down to 1 901 t, compared to the 2 172 t sold in the previous corresponding period.

Advertisement

The miner told shareholders that scheduled rail maintenance and rail outages in Queensland associated with the Commonwealth Games had a negative impact on coal production and sales from the company’s Queensland operations.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.184 0.931s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close