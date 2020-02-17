https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rail blockades force Trudeau to scrap UN lobbying push

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rail blockades force Trudeau to scrap UN lobbying push

17th February 2020

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Justin Trudeau abandoned a trip to the Caribbean to deal with indigenous-rights protests that have crippled Canada’s railways.

The prime minister, who traveled to Ethiopia and Senegal last week hoping to persuade African leaders to back his push for a United Nations Security Council seat, said late Sunday he would remain in Ottawa to deal with the crisis.

Advertisement

Blockades in British Columbia, where some hereditary chiefs oppose a new natural gas pipeline by TC Energy, and protests in Ontario brought rail traffic in parts of the sprawling, trade-dependent nation to a halt last week. Via Rail, Canada’s primary intercity passenger rail service, has canceled almost all trains.

Pressure is building on Trudeau to intervene in the dispute and order police to clear the blockades. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he urged the Prime Minister in a phone call Sunday to “take immediate action and provide detail on a clear plan” that would get trains moving again. Montreal-based Canadian National Railway said February 13 it would begin shutting down its network in Eastern Canada, stalling the flow of goods including propane that is needed for heating in parts of the country.

Advertisement

But Trudeau’s government has prioritised reconciliation with First Nations and is leery of actions that could spark a repeat of violent clashes between the authorities and indigenous communities in the past.

“We have the experience of Oka 30 years ago where people went in with police and someone died,” Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller told The Globe and Mail newspaper after meeting Mohawk leaders near Belleville, Ontario, for nearly eight hours on Saturday.

“My question to Canadians, my questions to myself and to fellow politicians regardless of the party, is whether we do things the same old way and repeat the errors of the past, or do we take the time to do it right?”

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.187 0.903s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close