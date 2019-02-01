Queensland unlocks new land for resource exploration

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government on Friday announced tenders for coal exploration in the Bowen and Surat basins, and for minerals exploration in the North West province.

“Unlocking land for resource exploration - whether it is to uncover coal, gas or minerals - is vital to continuing resource development, whether it’s for mining jobs or royalties to fund our hospitals and schools,” Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

“Exploration is essential for Queensland to keep up with the world’s thirst for tech minerals and our own manufacturing sector’s ongoing need for high-quality base metals.

“New coal deposits offer energy security and a long term economic future for all Queenslanders.”

Junior explorer Red Metal has been awarded a tender to hunt for new zinc, lead, copper and silver deposits across 400 km2 of land located 250 km north of Mount Isa, while Denham Coal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pioneer Coal, Queensland Coal Investments, Enex Togara and Wandoan Holdings will be able to start exploratory work over 369 km2 of land in the Bowen and Surat basins.

All explorers have to negotiate land access agreements and fulfill all existing environmental and Native Title requirements before they are granted exploration permits.

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) on Friday said that the award of the tenders showed the strength of the resources sector, and the opportunities that were literally at Queenslander’s feet.

“Queensland has always been a resources powerhouse, but there is no room for complacency. It’s essential that we continue to encourage new exploration which will lead to the next round of investments. Our jobs of the future depend upon it,” said QRC CEO Ian Macfarlane.

“The most fundamental part of our future resources strength is investment in new prospects and by responsibly developing our resources we’ll give all Queenslanders access to the opportunities of working in our great sector.

The new tenders came on the back of Queensland’s record 223-million tonnes of coal exports last year, and a geological report which indicated that Queensland has 63-billion tonnes of raw coal in-situ, an increase of around 29-billion tonnes on the previous estimate.

Lynham said this included more than 14-billion tonnes of coking coal, which is essential to the production of steel for the building and manufacturing sectors.