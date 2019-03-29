http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au $/oz Change:
Pt $/oz Change:
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Diamonds|Environment|Financial|Mining|Renard Diamond|Stornoway|Underground|Stornoway’s Renard Diamond Mine|Equipment|Open Pit Mining|Service|Matt Manson|Patrick Godin|Operations|Quebec
Diamonds|Environment|Financial|Mining|Underground||Equipment|Service||Operations|
diamonds|environment|financial|mining|renard-diamond|stornoway|underground|stornoways-renard-diamond-mine|equipment|open-pit-mining-industry-term|service|matt-manson|patrick-godin|operations|quebec
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Quebec diamond miner ends 2018 in the red

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Quebec diamond miner ends 2018 in the red

29th March 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The low price environment in which the Renard diamond mine began its operations two years ago is continuing to affect the company operating the Quebec-based mine, with Stornoway Diamonds ending 2018 in the red.

The listed diamond miner on Thursday reported a net loss of C$329.4-million, or C$0.39 a share, on lower revenue of C$165.5-million. This compares with a net loss of C$144.22-million in 2017 on revenue of C$196.5-million.

Advertisement

The 2018 results include a noncash impairment charge of C$83.2-million on the carrying value of the company’s property, plant and equipment. These were attributed to a downward revision of expected diamond pricing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came to a loss of C$7.9-million for the year.

Advertisement

Stornoway recovered fewer carats during the year, with output falling from 1.64-million carats to 1.32-million carats, with recoveries affected by delays in the ramp-up of the Renard 2 underground mine, mainly owing to delays in mobile equipment deliveries and a competitive specialised labour market for underground workers.

“2018, the second year of commercial production for Stornoway’s Renard diamond mine, was one of transition from openpit mining to primarily underground production. This transition proved to be challenging, but our team overcame the difficulties we faced, safely and successfully completing the ramp up of the underground mine in August,” said president and CEO Patrick Godin, who took over from Matt Manson on January 1.

In October, the miner announced a series of financing transactions, totalling $129-million, with lenders and key stakeholders to provide greater financial and operational flexibility.

The financing package is made up of a deferral of certain loan principal repayments for a 24-month period, representing debt service cost deferral of up to C$54-million; amendments to the Renard diamond streaming agreement and a private placement.

The company’s share price fell 8.57% to C$0.16 a share, giving the company a market capitalisation of C$143.66-million.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.215 1.012s - 272pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close