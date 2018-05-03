http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1310.66 $/oz Change: 0.49
Pt 902.00 $/oz Change: 2.48
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Bowen|Construction|Galilee|Perth|Surat|Coal|Exploration|transport|Steel|Steel Production|Transport Infrastructure|Environmental|Anthony Lynham|Blair Athol|Infrastructure|Queensland
Construction||Coal|Exploration|transport|Steel||Environmental|Infrastructure|
bowen|construction|galilee|perth|surat|coal|exploration|transport|steel|steel-production|transport-infrastructure|environmental|anthony-lynham|blair-athol|infrastructure|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Qld opens coal exploration acreage

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Qld opens coal exploration acreage

3rd May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland state government has opened up more than 540 km2 of acreage in the Bowen, Surat and Galilee basins for coal exploration tender.

“This exploration tender is about opportunity for the next wave of investment in a sector that sustains one in eight Queensland jobs and provides billions of dollars in royalties to fund doctors, nurses and teachers,” Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

Advertisement

“The Bowen and Surat basins are already strong coal-producing regions well supported by transport infrastructure, with the Bowen basin containing almost all of Queensland’s hard coking coal for steel production.

“The strong turnaround in coal prices has seen renewed investment in the sector, including the reactivation of mines such as Blair Athol and the commencement of construction on the Byerwen coal mine.”

Advertisement

The areas up for tender include four areas covering 490 km2 in the Bowen basin, providing opportunities for thermal coal and possible metallurgical or pulverised coal injection, one 19 km2 area in the Surat basin with potential for thermal coal, and one 32 km2 area within the undeveloped Galilee basin.

The tender requires the companies to offer cash with their bid.

Lynham said that preferred tenderers must also meet environmental, native title, and other approvals, as well as land access requirements before on-ground exploration can start.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.18 0.833s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close