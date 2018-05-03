Qld opens coal exploration acreage

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland state government has opened up more than 540 km2 of acreage in the Bowen, Surat and Galilee basins for coal exploration tender.

“This exploration tender is about opportunity for the next wave of investment in a sector that sustains one in eight Queensland jobs and provides billions of dollars in royalties to fund doctors, nurses and teachers,” Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

“The Bowen and Surat basins are already strong coal-producing regions well supported by transport infrastructure, with the Bowen basin containing almost all of Queensland’s hard coking coal for steel production.

“The strong turnaround in coal prices has seen renewed investment in the sector, including the reactivation of mines such as Blair Athol and the commencement of construction on the Byerwen coal mine.”

The areas up for tender include four areas covering 490 km2 in the Bowen basin, providing opportunities for thermal coal and possible metallurgical or pulverised coal injection, one 19 km2 area in the Surat basin with potential for thermal coal, and one 32 km2 area within the undeveloped Galilee basin.

The tender requires the companies to offer cash with their bid.

Lynham said that preferred tenderers must also meet environmental, native title, and other approvals, as well as land access requirements before on-ground exploration can start.