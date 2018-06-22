Qld mining jobs on the rise

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – New data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has shown that the Queensland resources industry created more than 8 400 additional jobs over the last 12 months.

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) said that the latest ABS labour force data reaffirmed the resources sector was a key employer in the state.

“This is good news for people working in the resources sector and more importantly people looking for work. The resources sector has hundreds of vacancies looking for men and women to fill,” said QRC CEO Ian Macfarlane.

The ABS labour force data shows that resource sector jobs increased from 56 705 in the May 2017 quarter to 65 180 in the May 2018 quarter.

The data also showed that jobs in non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying increased by 53% to 4 094 over the last 12 months, while jobs in coal mining increased by 34% to 28 945 over the same period. Jobs in the oil and gas sector increased by 25% to 8 069, while jobs in exploration and mining support services increased by 7% to 15 765 over the last 12 months.

Macfarlane said the outlook for jobs in the coal, minerals, petroleum and gas industries was very strong with a survey of chief executive officers (CEOs) of QRC member companies that 52% would increase their Queensland workforce over the next 12 months, with 13% looking to increase employment ‘substantially.’

Only 9% on CEOs surveyed said they planned to reduce staff over the next 12 months, with none of the CEOs expecting a substantial decrease.

“Jobs in the resources sector are good jobs. Resource jobs are well-paid jobs. The mining industry has by far the highest average weekly full-time adult earnings of any industry at A$2 659, or over A$138 000 per annum,” he said.

The Queensland resources sector supports more than 280 000 full-time jobs and last financial year contributed over A$55-billion to the state’s economy.