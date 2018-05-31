http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.65 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 12.52 Change: 0.00
Au 1303.50 $/oz Change: 6.00
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: 4.91
 
Home / Sector News / Environmental← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Qld calls for public opinion on old mines

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Qld calls for public opinion on old mines

31st May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government has released the Abandoned Mines discussion paper, calling on public input on how to manage old mine sites.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham noted that from the gold rush of the late 1800s to the earliest days of coal, zinc, copper and lead, Queensland has had a rich mining history, which remains a major economic contributor.

Advertisement

“But with this rich history comes a legacy of old mine sites, which we are currently managing from a safety and environmental perspective.

“With mining technology evolving over the past century these old mines can also offer us opportunities to recommercialise them using contemporary practices and techniques to get them restarted,” Lynham said.

Advertisement

“Queensland is leading from the front in repurposing old mine sites, as demonstrated by the Kidston solar project as just one shining example.

"What was once the focal point of gold mining in Queensland is now a A$126-million solar farm, a gold mine for jobs and renewable energy in North Queensland.

“Similarly, after the disclaiming of the Texas silver mine, the government improved the site’s water management infrastructure to prevent any spillage into the surrounding environment and then facilitated the mine’s recommercialisation, with it being handed to a new mining company in October 2017.”

Lynham noted that Mount Chalmers, which has been managed by the government since November 2017, is another that could be re-purposed or re-used.

“Two discussion papers will be released for feedback on a range of reform ideas. One paper is for feedback on how we manage the state’s abandoned mine sites.

“The other paper is for feedback on how to monitor and manage risks with current mining operations that enter our care and maintenance, are disclaimed or change ownership.

“We’re seeking feedback from the community, all industries and traditional owners on how to continue to nurture the best possible rehabilitation and economic outcomes for Queenslanders.

“Whether it be re-purposing, recommercialising or re-mediating, this feedback will be vital in determining the path we take,” Lynham said.

Public submissions for the reports will close on July 16.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.409 0.877s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close