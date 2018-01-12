http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 12.43 Change: -0.01
Au 1331.15 $/oz Change: 93.31
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
Construction|Vancouver|Africa|BMO Nesbitt Burns|Business|Engineering|Gas|Impala Platinum Holdings|Implats|Japan Oil|Macquarie Capital Markets Canada|Metals National Corporation|Mining|Mnombo Wethu Consultants|Platinum|Platinum Group Metals|PROJECT|PTM|Royal Bafokeng Platinum|Sprott Resource Lending Partnership|THE WATERBERG|Africa|South Africa|Maseve Mine|Maintenance|Drilling
Construction||Africa|Business|Engineering|Gas|Mining|Platinum|PROJECT||Africa|||Maintenance|Drilling
construction|vancouver|africa-company|bmo-nesbitt-burns|business|engineering|gas|impala-platinum-holdings|implats|japan-oil|macquarie-capital-markets-canada|metals-national-corporation|mining|mnombo-wethu-consultants|platinum|platinum-group-metals|project|ptm|royal-bafokeng-platinum|sprott-resource-lending-partnership|the-waterberg|africa|south-africa|maseve-mine|maintenance|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

PTM widens Q4 loss as accounts due mount

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

PTM widens Q4 loss as accounts due mount

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

12th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Precious metals project developer Platinum Group Metals (PTM) has widened its net loss for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30 to $12.44-million, or $0.08 a share, compared with a net loss of $2.45-million, or $0.03 a share, a year earlier, the Vancouver-based company reported late on Thursday.

During the first quarter, the company recognised closure and care-and-maintenance costs for the Maseve mine, in South Africa, amounting to $5.92-million, compared with nil in the comparative period, owing to all mine operating costs and revenues being capitalised to the company’s carrying value of the Maseve mine during the comparable period of 2016.

Advertisement

PTM has made the decision to exit conventional platinum mining by agreeing to sell its position in the Maseve mine to Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) in a transaction valued at about $74-million, the proceeds of which will be used to repay a majority of the company’s secured debt.

The company’s key business objectives are to advance the Waterberg project and repay its secured lenders. PTM is refocusing its efforts on the competitive nature of the large-scale Waterberg palladium reserves, at a time when palladium is attracting market attention owing to rising prices, boosted by an estimated palladium supply deficit.

Advertisement

PTM said accounts payable and accrued liabilities totalled $7.72-million, comprising contract severance and closure costs, care-and-maintenance costs, drilling expenses, engineering fees, accrued professional fees and regular trade payables. Accounts receivable at November 30, 2017, totalled $630 000.

PTM has secured a further $5-million bridge loan from Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, of which it has already drawn $2.75-million to fund direct expenditures relating to the closure and ongoing care and maintenance of the Maseve Mine, reasonable corporate overhead expenditures and outstanding amounts owing to the secured lenders.

Amounts due to the lenders before closing of the RBPlat deal total about $107.75-million, including the $2.75-million portion of the new bridge loan drawn to date and a termination fee for the Maseve mine production payment obligation of $15-million, if paid by March 31. PTM said that all of the $74-million RBPlat proceeds are to be applied to the company’s secured debt. 

As part of restructuring arrangements agreed with the secured lenders, PTM must raise $20-million in subordinated debt and/or equity within 30 days of the first lien loan facility of about $40-million being repaid from the RBPlat proceeds, and raise a further $10-million in subordinated debt and/or equity before June 30.

WATERBERG ADVANCEMENT
PTM has set aside $5-million from a recent $30-million investment in the Waterberg project by Impala Platinum Holdings to fund its share of a definitive feasibility study currently under way on the Waterberg project, of which it remains the operator.

The company advised that the Waterberg JV – a joint venture (JV) between between PTM; Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation; Mnombo Wethu Consultants; and Implats – plans to advance the Waterberg project the DFS stage and a construction decision for $10-million, paid pro-rata by Waterberg JV shareholders.  

Drilling to increase the confidence in certain areas of the known mineral resource to the measured category is under way, and technical teams from all of the partners, including Implats and independent engineers are involved in the technical planning and oversight of the DFS. The Waterberg JV plans to file a mining right application during 2018. 

OTM continues to actively assess corporate and strategic alternatives with advisers BMO Nesbitt Burns and Macquarie Capital Markets Canada.

Edited by: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.783 1.483s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close