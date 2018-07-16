http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1241.00 $/oz Change: -0.56
Pt 823.50 $/oz Change: -8.93
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Production at Xtract’s Manica concession increases 42% q/q

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Production at Xtract’s Manica concession increases 42% q/q

16th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Alluvial mining contractors operating at Aim-listed Xtract Resources’ Manica concession, in Mozambique, produced 1 703 oz of gold in the second quarter – a 41.9% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Xtract executive chairperson Colin Bird on Monday said the results demonstrate an increasing trend in quarterly production.

Advertisement

Production in the first quarter had been adversely affected by the rainy season and difficult processing conditions in the west.

The second quarter was rid of the rains, but was affected by difficult processing conditions as a result of fine gold and erratic gold occurrences.

Advertisement

The company is constantly reviewing its alluvial operations and is in discussions to separate the higher-topography alluvials from the riverside alluvials. It expects to make new arrangements in this regard shortly.

“We have taken the decision to employ different contractors for the terraces and adjacent to the river alluvials and the appointment is expected to be announced shortly.

“Since alluvial production started in 2017, Explorator has been self-funding and we are encouraged by production levels being maintained by one contractor," said Bird.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.147 0.577s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close