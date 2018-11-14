Premier Gold Mines buys land adjacent to South Arturo

http://www.miningweekly.com
14th November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Ontario-headquartered Premier Gold Mines has entered into an option agreement to acquire a land package adjoining its 40%-owned South Arturo property in Nevada, US.

The Rodeo Creek property is a 206 ha land package, consisting of 31 unpatented claims in the  Carlin Trend, where Premier has partnered with major Barrick Gold on the South Arturo project.

"This acquisition is consistent with Premier's strategy of growing land positions in the heart of prolific gold districts," stated president and CEO Ewan Downie. "The Rodeo Creek Property has seen little exploration compared to the rest of the Carlin Trend and we are excited to get to work on this project.”

Over a five-year period, the company will make payments totalling $500 000 to Ely Gold Royalties, which will retain a 2% net smelter royalty.

Meanwhile, Premier said that executive VP for development, Americas, Charlie Ronkos, had resigned.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

