http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.33 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 11.71 Change: -0.15
Au 1318.26 $/oz Change: -19.80
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -18.31
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Gold|Fresnillo|Mexico|Base Metal Prices|Metals Miner
Gold|||
gold|fresnillo|mexico|base-metal-prices|metals-miner
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Precious metals miner Fresnillo's 2017 profit rises on silver output

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Precious metals miner Fresnillo's 2017 profit rises on silver output

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

27th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Precious metals miner Fresnillo on Tuesday posted a 3.2% rise in annual profit, helped mainly by a record silver production.

Silver production rose 16.6% to 58.7-million ounces in the year ended December 31, as the first phase of San Julian silver and gold mine in Mexico operated at full capacity for the first full year.

Advertisement

Gold production for the year fell 2.6% to 911 132 oz.

The company, which mines gold and silver in Mexico, said revenue climbed 9.9% to about $2-billion, helped also by higher zinc volumes and base metal prices.

Advertisement

Full-year profit before tax rose to $741.5-million from $718.2-million, with cost of sales increasing 14.1%.

Fresnillo said it expects 2018 silver production to rise to a range of 67-million to 70-million ounces, with San Julian's second phase making a "meaningful contribution" as it began operating at full capacity.

Gold production is expected to be in the range of 870 000 oz to 900 000 oz this year.

The company said it expects to spend about $755-million in 2018, higher than the $604.8-million it spent last year.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.299 1.076s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close