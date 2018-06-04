Potential exploration target of 485 000 t identified at Galileo’s Star Zinc project

The results of an independent conceptual grade and tonnage estimate at Galileo Resources’ Star zinc project, in Zambia, has highlighted a potential exploration target of 485 000 t.

The estimate, which was based on modelling the results from the company’s recently completed 26-diamond drill hole programme, further revealed a conceptual grade tonnage (CGT) at a nominal 3% zinc cut off, which represents an 80% increase in tonnes with a 14% decrease in grade when compared with a previous CGT modelling exercise in 2015.

This conceptual analysis suggests a core of high-grade massive willemite material in both the east and west limbs of the deposit, Galileo noted, adding that this modelling indicates a domal mineralised structure, with the east and west limbs dipping shallowly away from the centre of the structure, focused below an old historic pit.

The wireframe-modelled limbs did not meet under the old pit, which the company says suggests the need for further exploration in this area to determine continuity or interaction, if any, of the two limbs.

Additionally, results from the CGT highlight further exploration potential to extend mineralisation to the east-north east and south-east, which remain open ended.

The area below the openpit and geophysics/geochemistry over the surrounding area and other areas outside the mineralised domain remain to be explored.

“This result is very pleasing in as much as it substantiates our initial prognosis for acquiring a majority interest in the project. The study has demonstrated two quite distinct mineralisation types which potentially could lead to significant increases in tonnage of material with zinc-grade in excess of cut off,” Galileo CEO Colin Bird said.

He added that the areas to the east and south-east of the mineralised domain remain open with good geophysic and geochemical signatures identified prior to entering into the joint venture on this project.

Galileo, in joint venture with BMR Group, holds an 85% interest.

Other nearby areas with good underlying geologic physical parameters remain available for exploration, Bird highlighted.

Additionally, Galileo intends to test the prognosis for a deeper feeder source for the mineralisation but, prior to this, will research this further, which to a large degree will be led by the current programme of evaluation and further drill results.