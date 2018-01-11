Potash sampling confirms Carnegie potential

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Brine analysis results for an initial auger sampling programme completed at the Carnegie Potash Project (CPP), owned by Kalium Lakes Limited (KLL) and BCI Minerals (BCI), through their Carnegie joint venture (CJV), has returned potassium grades of up to 4 790 mg/L, which is equivalent to a sulphate of potash (SoP) grade of 10 674 mg/L.

The auger holes completed are located on granted tenement E38/2995, which is the eastern tenement of CPP. “These results are positive and compare favourably with other SoP exploration and development projects in the region,” the CJV said in a statement on Thursday.

Brine samples were also collected to enable commencement of evaporation and processing bench scale testwork that is scheduled to start this month and take several months to complete.

The CJV has completed an initial geophysics desktop assessment to identify the potential palaeochannel locations and followed up with a field geophysics programme comprising 123 km of traverses.

The field data has been analysed and interpreted and when combined with publicly available information from other companies’ projects to the south, has identified the likely continuation of a palaeochannel from Lake Wells extending north through CPP’s E38/2995 tenement.

Drilling targets designed to test the location and depth of the interpreted palaeochannel system have been identified and will be tested during the coming months.

Meanwhile, the companies report that scoping study activities have been under way since last year and were progressing to plan. “To date hydrogeological desktop study works have been completed and environmental and regulatory approvals requirements have been identified,” they stated.

The CJV is targeting completion of the scoping study in April 2018.

The works completed to date, plus Carnegie’s extensive area, confirm the CPP’s potential scale and prospectivity, with positive initial brine assay results and a comparative lake surface footprint that is significantly greater than other SoP exploration projects in the area.

“These results are encouraging and confirm BCI’s original assessment of Carnegie’s potential compared with numerous other Australian SOP exploration projects.

“Carnegie offers multiple technical and commercial synergy points with BCI’s Mardie Salt project and forms part of BCI’s diversification into agricultural and industrial commodities,” said BCI MD Alwyn Vorster.

Kalium Lakes MD Brett Hazelden added that the works undertaken to date have benefited from the JV’s significant intellectual property developed, in conjunction with our key consultants, during the past three years.

“The prospectivity of the Carnegie system is now evident and these results confirm its status as a significant second project in our portfolio, although it has received little recognition from the market to date. This project also provides a growth opportunity to expand from our initial development of the Beyondie SoP project and will use all of the synergies and learnings that go with it.”