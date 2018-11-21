Poplar Grove to strike coal by December

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Coal developer Paringa Resources is expecting to intersect first coal at its Poplar Grove mine, in the Illinois basin, Kentucky, by mid-December.



The ASX-listed company on Wednesday told shareholders that mine ventilation and key surface infrastructure at the project have been successfully completed, with the delivery of underground mining equipment on track ahead of the start of mining activities.

The ventilation system will be fully commissioned once Paringa intersects the coal seam and undertakes bottom development, being the mining of the coal seam to link the intake and return air shafts.

The company said that production of coal from bottom development would be used to commission the coal handling and preparation plant, and to produce clean coal for sales to contracted customers.

The 2.8-million-tonne-a-year Poplar Grove thermal coal mine forms part of Paringa’s 40 000-acre Buck Creek complex, which also contains the 3.8-million-tonne-a-year Cypress mine, where construction is set to begin in 2019.