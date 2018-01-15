Polyus says $887m deal with China’s Fosun dropped

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Russia's Polyus said on Monday that an agreement to sell a 10% stake in the company to a consortium led by China’s Fosun International had been terminated.

A condition precedent to the transaction was not met, following which the agreement to sell 12 561 686 of the ordinary shares in Polyus for $70.6025 a share had been terminated, Russia's top gold producer said.

The transaction was valued at $887-million.

The Fosun consortium also had an option to acquire an additional 5% in Polyus for $77.6628 a share by the end of May 2018. The option has also been terminated.