http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.54 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 13.25 Change: -0.03
Au 1243.23 $/oz Change: 0.18
Pt 828.50 $/oz Change: -2.21
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Plateau Energy Metals Peru unit finds large lithium resources

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Plateau Energy Metals Peru unit finds large lithium resources

17th July 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LIMA – Canadian miner Plateau Energy Metals' Peru unit Macusani Yellowcake said on Monday it has found 2.5-million tonnes of high-grade lithium resources and 124-million pounds of uranium resources in its Falchani hard rock deposit in the region of Puno.

Ulises Solis, general manager of the unit, told a news conference that it was unclear how much of the lithium resources would eventually end up being classified as economically viable reserves.

Advertisement

Solis said a feasibility study would reveal that next year, and that a proposed $800-million, underground lithium-uranium mine could be built within a year to start production in 2020.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of plans to expand or build new lithium mines amid forecasts for massive demand from the electric vehicle industry, which uses lithium in car batteries.

Advertisement

Plateau has drilled 3 000 m or about 15% of the surface of its exploratory concessions in Puno, which are located at an altitude of about 4 500 m in the Andes, Macusani said in a statement.

It plans to drill another 10 000 m by early next year, Laurence Stefan, Plateau's chief operating officer, said at the press conference.

Plateau headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is working with the government to develop clear rules for mining radioactive materials that are still lacking in Peru, Solis said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.371 1.15s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close