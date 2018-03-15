http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1323.10 $/oz Change: -1.61
Pt 956.50 $/oz Change: -11.88
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Construction|Perth|Pilbara Minerals|PROJECT|Ken Brinsden|Western Australia|Western Australia
Construction||PROJECT|||
construction|perth|pilbara-minerals|project|ken-brinsden|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pilbara draws-down Pilgangoora funding

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pilbara draws-down Pilgangoora funding

15th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Lithium developer Pilbara Minerals has completed the first draw-down from its $100-million senior secured bond, advancing the Pilgangoora lithium/tantalum project, in Western Australia.

The company has now drawn down nearly 50% of the total $100-million bond issue, having satisfied all conditions including a cost-to-complete test and project equity being fully spent on the Pilgangoora project.

Advertisement

“This is another significant milestone for the development of the Pilgangoora lithium/tantalum project as we continue to advance rapidly towards project commissioning and the start of production next quarter,” said Pilbara MD Ken Brinsden.

“The bond proceeds provide all of the funding now required for the completion of construction, plant commissioning and first production at Stage 1 of Pilgangoora, ensuring that we remain on track to achieve our timeline with the construction and delivery of this world-class project.”

Advertisement

Plant commissioning at Pilgangoora is expected to start in the second quarter of 2018 and production of first spodumene concentrate is planned for late in the second quarter of 2018.

The Stage 1 project at Pilgangoora will be a two-million-tonne-a-year operation, producing an average of 314 000 t/y of 6% spodumene concentrate and 321 000 lb/y of tantalite, over 36 years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.16 0.857s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close