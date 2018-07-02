http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1249.00 $/oz Change: -0.71
Pt 842.50 $/oz Change: -6.86
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Piedmont widens hunt in the US

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Piedmont widens hunt in the US

2nd July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Piedmont Lithium has started a by-product study at its Piedmont lithium project, in the US, to evaluate potential quartz, feldspar and mica concentrate by-products.


The ASX-listed company said on Monday that it will include revenue potential from by-products in an update of the scoping study, which will be released in late July.

Advertisement

“While many spodumene pegmatites include quartz, feldspar and mica mineralisation, most are located too remotely to economically serve the important markets for these products,” said Piedmont president and CEO Keith Phillips.

“Given our location in the industrial heartland of the US, there is potential to deliver into the large glass, ceramic, building products and technology businesses that are based in our region and have great need for these minerals.”

Advertisement

Phillips said that the North Carolina State University’s Minerals Research Lab has completed bench scale flotation tests and iron removal for quartz, feldspar and mica concentrates.


Assays were pending for these tests, and the data and samples from these will be provided to potential offtake partners to evaluate commercial potential.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.186 0.814s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close