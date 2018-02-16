Petropavlovsk announces CFO resignation

http://www.miningweekly.com
16th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – London-listed miner Petropavlovsk has initiated a search for a new CFO, following the resignation of Audrey Maruta, who will depart from the company on April 1.

Maruta will leave after the 2017 audited accounts are approved and will also provide consultancy services to Petropavlovsk for several months thereafter to provide a smooth transfer, the gold miner reported on Friday.

"Andrey has been an important part of the Petropavlovsk board and senior management team for a number of years.  It is his decision to seek other opportunities, and we are sorry to see him leave.  We wish him well in the future," said chairperson Ian Ashby.

Petropavlovsk also announced the appointment of Adrian Coates as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Coates has many years' experience in the investment banking industry, having held senior positions with HSBC Bank and UBS Investment Bank amongs others, latterly with a specialisation in the natural resources sector. Since then, Coates has held nonexecutive positions at Polyus Gold, Kazakhgold Group and Regal Petroleum. He has also worked as a strategic consultant to prominent clients in the metals and mining industry.

"The board is pleased to welcome Adrian to Petropavlovsk and looks forward to working together with the augmented team following the recent appointments of Roman Deniskin and Bektas Mukazhanov announced on 8 February 2018,” Asbhy concluded.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

