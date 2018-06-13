http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.62 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 13.27 Change: 0.06
Au 1297.11 $/oz Change: -0.74
Pt 899.00 $/oz Change: -7.22
 
Home / Sector News / Diamonds← Back
London|Diamonds|Mining|Petra Diamonds|Projects|Tanzania|Johan Dippenaar
|Diamonds|Mining|Projects|Tanzania|
london|diamonds|mining|petra-diamonds-company|projects|tanzania|johan-dippenaar
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Petra Diamonds shareholders back rights issue

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Petra Diamonds shareholders back rights issue

13th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Shareholders in mining company Petra Diamonds on Wednesday approved a rights issue to raise about $170-million to help cut its debt burden, driving the share price around 5% higher.

The company, which has suffered setbacks in Tanzania as well as production delays and strikes, had said there was a risk it could run low on working capital and breach its debt covenants if shareholders did not back the rights issue.

Advertisement

The shareholders backed it by more than 99% at a special general meeting on Wednesday.

CEO Johan Dippenaar said the focus was on reducing gearing, lowering interest payments and on consolidating progress.

Advertisement

He said in a telephone interview the results of the last three quarters were "very solid", but the company still needs to resolve a dispute with the Tanzanian government.

Petra Diamonds' shares lost around half of their value last year after the company suffered delays in expansion projects and in September the Tanzanian government seized a consignment of diamonds.

So far this year, the share price had lost another 1.5%, but by 1450 GMT it was 4.7% higher versus the previous day's close.

While the seized diamond consignment is still in dispute, five shipments have been exported since and talks are ongoing, the chief executive said.

"We are full of hope we will achieve an amicable settlement," Dippenaar said.

Petra, which was accused of under-declaring the value of the stones, is caught up in a wider crackdown on international miners by the Tanzanian government as it seeks a greater share of mineral revenue. Petra has denied the accusation.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.361 0.933s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close