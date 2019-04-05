Perseus still riding the wave of increased production

http://www.miningweekly.com
5th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Perseus Mining has flagged a 5% increase in gold production during the March quarter, compared with the previous corresponding period.

The ASX- and TSX-listed miner on Friday told shareholders that during the three months to March, 67 144 oz of gold was produced, including 44 680 oz from the Edikan mine, in Ghana, and 22 646 oz from the Sissingue gold mine, in Cote d’Ivoire.

A total of 69 139 oz of gold was poured during the quarter.

“This is the ninth consecutive quarter that Perseus has reported strong operating performances from its West African gold mines and over this time, the company has established a credible record of delivering on promises by consistently achieving market production and cost guidance,” said Perseus CEO and MD Jeff Quartermaine.

“Given the material improvement in our operating performance in recent times, as demonstrated by the strong performances at Edikan and Sissingue, achievement of the company’s objective of producing 50 000 oz of gold a year from 2022 appears well within our operating capacity once the Yaoure gold mine is developed and we are looking forward to delivering this outcome in due course.”

For the half-year ended June, Perseus is expected to produce between 130 000 oz and 150 000 oz, while full-year production is forecast at between 271 000 oz and 291 000 oz.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

