http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1298.93 $/oz Change: -6.29
Pt 910.00 $/oz Change: -2.66
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Components|Crushing|Design|Engineering|Pan American Silver Corporation|Patagonia Gold|PROJECT|Argentina|Silver Miner|Cap-Oeste Sur Este|Patagonia
Gold|Components|Crushing|Design|Engineering|PROJECT||||
gold|components|crushing|design|engineering|pan-american-silver-corporation|patagonia-gold|project|argentina|silver-miner|cap-oeste-sur-este|patagonia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Patagonia Gold receives final $7.5m payment for Cose silver mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Patagonia Gold receives final $7.5m payment for Cose silver mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Cap-Oeste Sur Este silver project in Argentina

1st June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed gold and silver miner Patagonia Gold has received the second and final payment of $7.5-million from Pan American Silver Corporation, with regards to the sale of the high-grade silver Cap-Oeste Sur Este (Cose) project, in Argentina.

The total consideration for the Cose transaction was $15-million and was first announced in April 2017.

Advertisement

Patagonia will use the $7.5-million for general working capital and to reduce its net debt position.

Patagonia will continue to operate the main Cose project where leaching continues and the agglomeration circuit is fully operational. Engineering design and the acquisition of a second crushing and mixing circuit have been completed with all major components in transit.

Advertisement

This crushing circuit is expected to be installed by the end of June, with commissioning in early July, to reprocess about 800 000 t of ore that was previously stacked before the agglomeration circuit was installed.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.156 0.948s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close