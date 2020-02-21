Panoramic signs up Barminco for underground work

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Nickel miner Panoramic Resources has inked a long-term underground mining contract with contractor Barminco at its Savannah nickel mine, in Western Australia.

Barminco’s parent company Perenti on Friday said that under the near A$200-million contract, Barminco will undertake mine development, production and haulage over a three-year term, and would employ some 170 staff.

Mining under the contract is expected to start in early March.

Panoramic on Friday said that the newer mining fleet to be supplied by Barminco will deliver enhanced equipment reliability, and along with Barminco’s proven expertise and operating systems, would significantly increase operational efficiencies and drive production volumes towards targeted levels.

“The execution of a mining contract with leading underground services provider Barminco represents a significant step forward for the Savannah nickel mine and Panoramic,” said Panoramic MD and CEO Victor Rajasooriar.

Meanwhile, Panoramic on Friday also said that a detailed implementation plan has now been established to resolve recent geotechnical challenges encountered in the development of the Savannah North ventilation raise, with the miner estimating that the additional ventilation work would cost some A$4-million.

First stoped ore from Savannah North is still scheduled for March this year, with the progressive ramp-up of ore volumes expected throughout the calendar year.