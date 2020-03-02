Panoramic completes Savannah underground handover to Barminco

https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
2nd March 2020

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

ASX-listed Panoramic Resources has successfully transitioned all underground mining activities at its Savannah nickel mine in Western Australia to the stewardship of underground contractor Barminco.

Barminco has rapidly mobilised its key personnel and initial equipment to site, with the underground transition and full operation handover occurring ahead of schedule on March 1.

Further, the new underground fleet is expected to arrive at the mine over the coming weeks.

The supply of newer fleet is expected to deliver enhanced equipment reliability, which should considerably increase operational efficiencies and drive production volumes towards targeted levels.

The near A$200-million underground mining contract was announced last month and has a three-year term.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

