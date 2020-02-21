https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1634.40 $/oz Change: 25.41
Pt 984.52 $/oz Change: -8.40
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Aggregate|Flow|Gold|Projects|Flow
Aggregate|Flow|Gold|Projects|Flow
aggregate|flow-company|gold|projects|flow-industry-term
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pan American hikes quarterly dividend 43%

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pan American hikes quarterly dividend 43%

21st February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Nasdaq- and TSX-listed Pan American Silver has had a strong 2019, during which it generated $282-million in operational cash flow, allowing for $60-million in debt to be retired, a shareholder payout of about $29-million, investment in new projects and an improved cash position.

The miner bolstered its quarterly dividend by 43%, with the board having approved an increase in the cash dividend from $0.035 to $0.05 a share, for about $10.5-million in aggregate cash dividends, payable on March 12.

Advertisement

During the fourth-quarter, Pan American Silver generated its most-ever cash from operating activities of $129.5-million.

The miner generated $404.4-million in revenue in the fourth quarter – a 130% improvement on a year earlier – and $1.35-billion in the full year, which was 70% higher than that in 2018.

Advertisement

Net earnings for the quarter were $51.7-million, compared with a $63.58-million year-earlier loss, and for the 12 months, it was $111.2-million, up from $12.04-million. Adjusted net earnings were $68.9-million and $158-million, respectively.

Pan American Silver increased silver production from 24.8-million ounces to 25.9-million ounces and gold production from 178 900 oz to 559 200 oz of gold in 2019, at an all-in sustaining cost of $10.46/oz in the silver segment and $948/oz in the gold segment.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.254 1.182s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close