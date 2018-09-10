http://www.miningweekly.com
Palmer plans power station for Galilee project

Palmer plans power station for Galilee project

Photo by Bloomberg

10th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining personality and chairperson of Waratah Coal, Clive Palmer, has announced plans for the company to build a new A$1.54-billion coal-fired power station in Queensland’s Galilee basin.

The proposed 700 MW high efficiency low emission ultra-supercritical power station would be established on the mining lease for Waratah Coal’s Galilee coal project, near the Queensland township of Alpha.

“I am putting my money where my mouth is by announcing this new station so we can power Queensland and help bring down energy costs which continue to escalate,” Palmer said.

“At full scale, the project will comprise two opencut and four underground mines, as well as supporting infrastructure, and will produce 40-million tonnes a year of high quality thermal coal for export markets.

“The Galilee power station will be developed as a contingent component of the overall project, providing the power needs for the mine operations, coal transportation and port operations, ready for export of coal to Gladstone and future power needs for our proposed North Galilee coal mine development,’’ he said.

Palmer said the project would bring considerable social and economic benefits for the region.

“We anticipate a workforce of approximately 1 000 likely to be employed over the 36 to 42 month construction period, and up to 90 operational workforce to be required during the estimated 30-year power plant life,’’ he said.

Construction of the Galilee power station is planned to commence in June 2020 and to have a build period of three years for the first unit with the second unit being commissioned six months later. 

The commissioning and operations of the power station would be ready to provide power to the Galilee coal project during December 2023, allowing the coal project to deliver first coal to Gladstone during the first quarter of 2024.

Waratah Coal is seeking an amendment to its draft Environmental Authority to include a 700 MW power station and associated transmission lines, coal handling facilities, ash containment facility and water storage facility.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

